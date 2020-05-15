The Chair of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to our country, Sandor Szabo.



The interlocutors examined dynamics of the Moldovan-Hungarian relations, confirming very good relations of friendship and cooperation between our states.



Zinaida Greceanii thanked Hungary for the constant and sincere support of the Republic of Moldova in various fields. The speaker emphasized the importance of Hungarian supporting in the fight against the pandemic.



Zinaida Greceanii noted that in the current conditions it was more important than ever to maintain a productive dialogue with Moldova’s partner states.



In the context of the domestic political situation, the speaker emphasized that political stability was now vital for the effective management of the “COVID-19” crisis and for the health of citizens.



For his part, Sandor Szabo noted the ascending character of the Moldovan-Hungarian relations in various fields. The ambassador expressed hope for an early resolution of the pandemic crisis so that the interaction processes and all previously initiated projects between Hungary and the Republic of Moldova could be fully resumed.