After May 15, the previously imposed restrictions on citizens entering the country will remain for an indefinite period: they will need to spend 14 days in quarantine. This Igor Dodon said in the framework of the program "President Answers."



“Ms. Dumbrevianu said that even for the President no exception would be made. If I come from another country, I will be in quarantine for two weeks,” the President said. Igor Dodon said that in connection with this he had to cancel his visit to Belarus.