Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Срочно! Подтверждено 192 новых случая заражения коронавирусом
 

President met with the US Ambassador


Igor Dodon and Derek Hogan discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of a strategic dialogue between the two states.

We paid special attention to the joint fight against the spread of coronavirus. In this regard, I thanked the American partners for the assistance provided to Moldova,” the President noted following the results of the conversation on his page on the social network.


Опубликовано: 16:01 15/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The Head of State Met with the US Ambassador Derek Hogan
  • Igor Dodon met with the new US ambassador to Moldova
  • Igor Dodon met with the US Ambassador Derek Hogan
  • Igor Dodon met with the US Ambassador to Moldova
  • Igor Dodon discussed his upcoming visit to the United States with the Ambas ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV