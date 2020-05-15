President met with the US Ambassador
Igor Dodon and Derek Hogan discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of a strategic dialogue between the two states.
“We paid special attention to the joint fight against the spread of coronavirus. In this regard, I thanked the American partners for the assistance provided to Moldova,” the President noted following the results of the conversation on his page on the social network.
Опубликовано: 16:01 15/05/2020
