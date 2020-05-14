Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
С 15 мая в Молдове вводится чрезвычайное положение в сфере общественного здравоохранения
 

Urgent! 147 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day in Moldova, another 147 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

In total, there are 5,553 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic. 2,228 people were cured. 194 died.


Опубликовано: 17:35 14/05/2020

