Political analyst Bogdan Tsyrdea commented on the main results of today Supreme Security Council meeting:



“Igor Dodon told about the theft of the billion:



1. All the “investigations” of the theft in 2015-2019 were imitations;



2. Report “Kroll” was an imitation. (We add that the report only confused the traces);



3. Participants of the Financial Stability Committee were direct supporters of the theft;



4. Not only those who stole, but also those who prepared the laws for this will go to jail;



5. Prosecutors confirmed the main findings of the parliamentary commission on the theft of the billion (September 2019);



6. In recent months, the Prosecutor General’s Office has filed charges against 10 bankers.



A few clarifications:



1. The Kroll report circumvented the legislative changes and actions of the government and the NBM that allowed the theft to take place. We wrote about this back in 2015, 2018, 2019. “Kroll” is part of the scam.



2. The Parliamentary Commission found that the main participants in the theft were the ex-head of the Democratic Party, Vladimir Plahotniuc, MP Ilan Shor, ex-Prime Minister Vladimir Filat, MPs Marina Tauber and Regina Apostolova.



3. The commission also mentioned the members of the Financial Stability Committee, demanding that to initiate criminal proceedings. These are the ex-head of the National Bank Dorin Dragutanu, the ex-minister of economics Adrian Candu, the former prime minister Yuri Leanca, the ex-minister of economics Valeriu Lazar and the ex-minister of finance Anatol Arapu.



4. Now the theft is analyzed not only as an act of withdrawing money from the National Bank and BEM / BS / UB (November 13 - November 27, 2014), but also as complicity of the authorities!



5. Candu is sitting on a volcano. Now he will do everything to convince Sandu to resign the government".

