Exactly two years ago, on May 14, 2018, at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi, the Republic of Moldova was the first to receive the observer status with this organization.



Cooperation with the EAEU began in April 2017 with the signing of the Memorandum, and a year later our partners from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia unanimously supported application of the Republic of Moldova.



“During this time, our country increased the volume of exports to the EAEU countries - in particular, in 2019 the growth was 6% compared to the previous year. This serves as convincing proof of the correctness of the chosen course. And today, during the pandemic crisis, the EAEU partners are providing us with all possible assistance in the fight against the spread of the virus,” said Igor Dodon.