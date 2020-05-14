The Chisinau International Airport could be returned to the exclusive ownership of the state last year. However, the government of Maia Sandu prevented this. Instead of insisting on paying the state the debt formed by the company-concessionaire, the then Cabinet allowed to “delay” the payment until May of this year. This was said at a briefing by Igor Dodon.



He noted that at the time of the change of government last year, Aviainvest's debt to the state amounted to 118 million lei for May 2016 - June 2019.



“What are the Maia Sandu government employees doing? They decide that this amount could not be paid immediately, but by May 2020. If they then insisted on paying 118 million, even then the company could be declared insolvent, and the concession agreement could be canceled. I asked colleagues from the government to find out why members of the past Cabinet allowed this to the detriment of the state. But this solution did not solve the investor's problem.



At present, his debt is 22 million lei, plus a fine around 500,000 euros for other problems, plus current debt to the state budget - 10 million lei, plus a tax that must be paid before the end of June - about 9 million lei. In general, about 50-60 million lei Aviainvest owes to the state. Company accounts are blocked. The concession agreement has a clause stating that in case of investor insolvency, the contract is automatically canceled,” the President said.