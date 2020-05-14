Members of the Supreme Security Council discussed the epidemiological situation in the country at today's meeting. Tomorrow's emergency regime ends, and the country's leadership does not intend to extend it, but this does not mean that the risks of infection have passed. This was said at a press briefing by Igor Dodon.



“Most likely, a state of emergency or “red code” in the field of healthcare will be declared. From tomorrow, all authority to remove restrictions or introduce new ones will be vested to the Public Health Emergencies Commission,” Igor Dodon explained.



He urged citizens to be extremely attentive. “Despite the fact that our situation is better than in other countries - we have a mortality rate of 3.5%, while the world average is 6.9%, in Romania 6.5% - this does not mean that we can relax. This shows that in the past months the situation was well managed, but it is important how it will develop further. We have enough tests, medicines, and supplies, but we all must be responsible!” he said.