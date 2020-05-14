Investigation of “theft of the century” became one of the main issues discussed today at the meeting of the Supreme Security Council. The Head of State noted that the 2014 banking scam was the biggest crime against the citizens for all the years of independence of the Republic of Moldova, however, most of the investigations carried out on this issue from 2015 to 2019, including the Kroll report, were only an “imitation” of attempts to find guilty and return the stolen money.



The situation will change very soon, the President assured, and all those guilty will be punished. The President recalled that last year there was a report of the parliamentary commission on this issue. The conclusions are confirmed for the most part.



“It's about those who prepared this “theft of the century”, including members of the Committee for Financial Stability, which included former prime ministers, ministers of economy and others. They prepared the regulatory framework for the theft of a billion,” said Igor Dodon.



The Head of State said that concrete actions were taken in this direction over the past 2–3 months: the Prosecutor General’s Office and prosecuting authorities have charged 10 bankers, searched many institutions, and created groups to investigate the incident. “I want to inform you, without details, that there is a substantial progress regarding the investigation of the banking fraud. Those who have committed these iniquities, who are watching us now and understand what we are talking about, and our citizens who expect concrete results from us, you will see that in the near future everyone will be where they should. A thief should be placed in jail”, - assured the President.