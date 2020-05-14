Today marks half a year of the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers led by Ion Chicu. On this occasion, the Head of State congratulated the government team and thanked for the decent service, professionalism and resistance to unexpected difficulties that they had to face.



“I don’t think that any other composition of the Cabinet in any other formula would be able to cope so competently and effectively with the pandemic and economic challenges that the Republic of Moldova faced this year. Many members of the government worked almost without sleep and rest, far from their families, having undergone unprecedented stress. But they survived morally and saved the country, keeping it in balance - both epidemiological and economic. Therefore, I express my gratitude to the members of the government and am proud that this period of time worked with them side by side,” said Igor Dodon.



The President also emphasized that “Mr. Chicu’s team has demonstrated perseverance, maximum responsibility and firm character and will show this in the future to finally get the country out of the crisis that hit us all.”