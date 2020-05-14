Law enforcement officials conducted 13 searches after they discovered more than 1.5 million euros at customs in Leuseni.



According to authorities, as part of the investigation, cigarette smuggling was prevented. During the searches, about 80 tons of packaging were found for making packs of cigarettes. The suspects intended to illegally export goods from the country to EU countries.



Recall that in mid-April, customs officers found undeclared 1.5 million euros in a truck at a checkpoint in Leuseni.