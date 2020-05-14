Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
С 15 мая в Молдове вводится чрезвычайное положение в сфере общественного здравоохранения
 

Law enforcement officials conducted 13 searches


Law enforcement officials conducted 13 searches after they discovered more than 1.5 million euros at customs in Leuseni.

According to authorities, as part of the investigation, cigarette smuggling was prevented. During the searches, about 80 tons of packaging were found for making packs of cigarettes. The suspects intended to illegally export goods from the country to EU countries.

Recall that in mid-April, customs officers found undeclared 1.5 million euros in a truck at a checkpoint in Leuseni.


Опубликовано: 10:31 14/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • NAC conducts searches at customs in Leuseni and Sculeni
  • NAC officers found more than 2 million lei in a result of searches on the c ...
  • NAC officers detained the head of the Center for Forensic Expertise: search ...
  • An attempt to export a large batch of cigarettes from the country was preve ...
  • 11 searches were conducted in the capital: three drug dealers detained










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV