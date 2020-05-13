Prime Minister Ion Chicu met with the EU Ambassador to Moldova Petro Mikhalko. The head of the Cabinet spoke about the epidemiological situation in Moldova and the end of the state of emergency.



“We intend to gradually adapt restrictions and allow resumption of the economic activity while maintaining a rational balance and maximum caution. Measures will be taken in order to maintain the discipline of the population and prevent socio-economic collapse,” said Chicu.



The parties also discussed the trend of economic processes in the Republic of Moldova and in the region. In addition, ways were considered that could mitigate the economic impact of the restrictions introduced in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter Mihalko, in turn, confirmed the EU’s intention to support Moldova in overcoming the economic crisis and managing the epidemiological situation.