Parliamentary Commission approved November 1 as the date of Presidential Elections
The Parliamentary Commission on Law, Nominations and Immunity approved at this meeting the initiative to hold the presidential election on November 1, 2020.
The plenary session of the parliament must take a final decision.
Recall that on Monday, President Igor Dodon said he would propose that the parliament set November 1, 2020 as the date for the presidential election. A few hours later, the PSRM registered a draft in parliament.
The plenary session of the parliament must take a final decision.
Recall that on Monday, President Igor Dodon said he would propose that the parliament set November 1, 2020 as the date for the presidential election. A few hours later, the PSRM registered a draft in parliament.
Опубликовано: 17:39 13/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: