Today, 252 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova. Information was presented at a press briefing. The total number of samples processed was 1,086.



56 new cases were identified in the center for people with disabilities in the village of Badicheni, Soroca district where all employees and beneficiaries were tested, and almost all were infected. 63 new cases were registered in Chisinau, 39 in Transnistria, 14 in Cagul, 13 in Balti, 10 in Cadyr-Lunga, 8 in Basarabeasca, 7 in Causeni, 5 in Taraclia, 4 in Stefan Voda, etc.