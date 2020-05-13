Under the current leadership of the country, Vladimir Plahotniuc can return to Moldova only to go to jail, Igor Dodon said in an interview with Radio Free Europe. The Head of State, however, did not rule out that the opposition had its own plan on this issue.



In particular, commenting on the statement Andrei Nastase that Plahotniuc “is already on the way to Chisinau,” President Dodon said the following: “Perhaps he meant that they would bring him along with Shor and Candu. In any case, as long as there is the current government and coalition, Plahotniuc will not return to the country or will return only to go to jail. But if they have coalition with Shor and Candu, who knows? I want to look at this”.



The President also expressed confidence that the attacks against him, including by the defector deputies, were an attempt by Plahotniuc to take revenge. Igor Dodon noted it neither was addressed to Maia Sandu, nor to Andrei Nastase. “Therefore, the return of Plahotniuc is possible only if they overthrow the government and create a majority with Candu and Shor. Then - yes, a lot can happen, but it will be already under their responsibility,” said Igor Dodon.