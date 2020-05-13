Head of State Igor Dodon told why he proposed holding the presidential election on November 1.



“There is a risk that the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic will begin in autumn. So, we decided to stop at the nearest date. Why not in October? Someone criticizes me that it would be necessary to hold them on October 24 or 25, but in this case the election campaign would start in August. I think it’s better to start on September 1. This is 60 days until November 1,” said Igor Dodon.



At the same time, the Head of State hopes that the pandemic would not cause the cancellation of the elections.



“I believe that the presidential election should be held this year and should not be rescheduled for the next,” Igor Dodon explained.



We note that the PSRM faction registered in the parliament a draft decision on setting the date November 1 for the presidential election.