Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Богдан Цырдя: «В сентябре блок ACUM требовал посадить Шора и Канду, сегодня он готов с ними создать правительство!»
 

Urgent! 159 new cases of coronavirus reported


Today, 159 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova, 54 of which in Transnistria. All cases are local.

Totally in the republic 5,154 cases of infection are registered.

The total number of tests made today is 1,051.


Опубликовано: 18:02 12/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 69 new cases of coronavirus reported in Moldova
  • Urgent! 72 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! 123 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! 127 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • URGENT! 66 new cases of COVID-19 infection










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV