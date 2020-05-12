Urgent! 159 new cases of coronavirus reported
Today, 159 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova, 54 of which in Transnistria. All cases are local.
Totally in the republic 5,154 cases of infection are registered.
The total number of tests made today is 1,051.
