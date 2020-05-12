PSRM MP, political scientist Bogdan Tsyrdea gave his comment on the possible alliances on the Moldova political scene:



“On September 20, 2019 Deputy A. Slusari announced in Parliament the names of the theft of the billion beneficiaries that appeared in the Kroll report. Among them are the ex-head of the Democratic Party, Vladimir Plahotniuc, deputy Ilan Shor, ex-prime minister Vladimir Filat, deputies Marina Tauber, Regina Apostolova, Yuri Fotescu, ex-president Petr Lucinschi and the head of the Sputnik-Moldova agency Vladimir Novosadyuk.



Then the parliamentary commission appealed to the prosecutor and A. Slusari stated the following:



"Among the former officials involved in the theft of the billion, are ex-head of the National Bank Dorin Dragutanu, ex-Minister of Economics Adrian Candu, former Prime Minister Yuri Leanca, ex-Minister of Economics Valeriu Lazar and ex-Minister of Finance Anatol Arapu..."



And now what to do with these bandits who have ruined the country?



Create an alliance with them! In September, the AKUM bloc demanded that Shor and Candu be imprisoned; today, it is ready to create a government with them and fight with those who want return the airport and the billion.



This is the essence of the struggle from the AKUM bloc against the oligarchs. That’s all their care for the billion and the citizens.



Now you understand that we will never see this billion, as well as the airport. If you enter into an alliance with those who stole the billion, it means that you share with them... Or will share.



We always wrote about the essence of M. Sandu. We warned citizens that sooner or later she would play with Candu! Not everyone believed. But she was in an alliance with citizens who stole the billion. Now she is returning to them. But this time, as a leader!



However we assumed that the Platform DA was a little different. After all, they were not in AEI with Plahotniuc, they did not govern the country during the great robbery.



Apparently, we were wrong. That's the end.”