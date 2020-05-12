Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Богдан Цырдя: «В сентябре блок ACUM требовал посадить Шора и Канду, сегодня он готов с ними создать правительство!»
 

President Dodon visited the Institute of Mother and Child


President Igor Dodon visited the Mother and Child Institute, where he studied the situation, especially given the ongoing pandemic crisis.

I stated that, despite the numerous projects implemented here at the expense of internal and external sources, the institution still has an urgent need to consolidate the material and technical base.

He gave assurances that I would provide assistance to equip the institution with all the necessary medical equipment and materials.

At the same time, I emphasized the intention of the current authorities to make significant investments in the national health system to reduce the outflow of medical personnel by creating appropriate working conditions and providing the necessary social protection, as well as to improve patients’ safety”, the President said.


Опубликовано: 17:25 12/05/2020

