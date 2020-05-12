Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Богдан Цырдя: «В сентябре блок ACUM требовал посадить Шора и Канду, сегодня он готов с ними создать правительство!»
 

COVID-19: 2,069 patients fully recovered


The number of new-type coronavirus infected in Moldova is 4,995. Such data are presented today by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.

2,069 patients completely recovered from the dangerous infection.

179 people died from complications caused by a new type of coronavirus.


Опубликовано: 16:06 12/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • COVID-19 in Moldova on April 30: 1,182 patients fully recovered
  • Ministry of Health: In Moldova 107 patients recovered from COVID-19
  • In Moldova, seven more patients recovered from coronavirus
  • Another 27 patients recovered from coronavirus
  • Ministry of Health: 560 people recovered from coronavirus in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV