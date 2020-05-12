COVID-19: 2,069 patients fully recovered
The number of new-type coronavirus infected in Moldova is 4,995. Such data are presented today by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.
2,069 patients completely recovered from the dangerous infection.
179 people died from complications caused by a new type of coronavirus.
Опубликовано: 16:06 12/05/2020
