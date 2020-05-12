Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Богдан Цырдя: «В сентябре блок ACUM требовал посадить Шора и Канду, сегодня он готов с ними создать правительство!»
 

Thunderstorms and strong wind are approaching Moldova


The warning takes effect at 12.00 and will be valid until 11.00 pm today.

During this period, short-term rains with thunderstorms, in some places heavy rains with hail and intensification of squally wind up to 15-20 m / s (55-70 km / h) are expected.


Опубликовано: 13:06 12/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • “Yellow code” due to thunderstorms, hail and strong wind declared in Moldov ...
  • A storm is approaching Moldova
  • Thunderstorms and squally winds are coming to Moldova
  • The weather forecasters announced a yellow code again: a storm is approachi ...
  • Heavy rain with hail and wind approaching Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV