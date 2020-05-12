Thunderstorms and strong wind are approaching Moldova
The warning takes effect at 12.00 and will be valid until 11.00 pm today.
During this period, short-term rains with thunderstorms, in some places heavy rains with hail and intensification of squally wind up to 15-20 m / s (55-70 km / h) are expected.
Опубликовано: 13:06 12/05/2020
