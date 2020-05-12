Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
POLL: If elections take place next Sunday, just four parties would go to parliament


Only four parties will overcome the electoral threshold if parliamentary elections are held next Sunday: PSRM, PDS, PDM and Platform DA. These are the data of the survey “Social Solidarity in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic”, implemented by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers.

48.6% of those who decided for whom they would vote are for PSRM, 21.9% - for PDS. Democrats are gaining 8.7%, and Platform DA - 7.4%.

“Our Party” has this indicator of 4.4%, the PCRM –2.6%, the “Shor” party - 2.1% and the National Unity Party –2%.

2.4% of respondents named another political formation, and every fifth did not decide on the answer to this question. At the same time, 10% said they would ignore the election.

A telephone survey was conducted from May 1 to May 7 with a sample of 1,141 people from 418 settlements of the country. The error is 3%.


12/05/2020

