Air Moldova extended flight restrictions until May 25


Air Moldova company extended flight restrictions until May 25.

Passengers who have already bought tickets for this period of time will not be refunded, still they can change the departure date free of charge until March 28, 2021.


Опубликовано: 11:27 12/05/2020

