Nearly half of citizens want Igor Dodon to remain President


47.5% of citizens intend to vote for Igor Dodon in the presidential election. These are the results of a public opinion poll that were presented by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic of Moldova.

The leader of the PDS, Maia Sandu, is almost 2.5 times behind - only 20% of the people who have decided on plan to vote for her. Andrey Nastase's rating is around 8%, and Renato Usatyi - 7%.

The survey was conducted from May 1 to May 7. It was attended by 1,141 people from 418 settlements of the country. The error is +/- 3%.


Опубликовано: 11:23 12/05/2020

