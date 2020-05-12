Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
71% of citizens believe that the medical system of Moldova copes with the coronavirus pandemic


This is evidenced by the survey results presented by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of Moldova.

To the question “Does the medical system of the Republic of Moldova cope with the coronavirus pandemic?” 54% of respondents said yes, and another 17% said yes rather than no.

The survey was conducted from May 1 to May 7. It was attended by 1,141 people from 418 settlements of the country. The error is +/- 3%.


10:47 12/05/2020

