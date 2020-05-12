The author’s commentary of the political scientist, MP from the PSRM, Bogdan Tsyrdea:



"Do you remember why on May 30, 2015 Maia Sandu left the government of Plahotniuc?



Because Plahotniuc refused to support her candidacy for the post of prime minister. She began a fierce struggle with the mafia of Plahotniuc, promised to imprison everyone!



Do you know why today Maia Sandu is ready to create a government together with Shor and Plahotniuc’s relative?



Because Plahotniuc promised to restore Maia Sandu in office.



That's her principle...



P.S. One thing is good. He also promised a lot of things to Filat, Luchinsky, Platon, Chirtoaca ... "- the political scientist wrote in his telegram channel https://t.me/tirdea.