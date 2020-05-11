Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 68 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova


During the day in Moldova, 68 more new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

A total of 4,995 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in the republic.

Recall that a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a “red code” is in effect due to COVID-19.


Опубликовано: 18:46 11/05/2020

