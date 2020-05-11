Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
President Igor Dodon discussed economic situation with the banking community


During the meeting, issues related to the financial difficulties of business representatives were discussed. The Head of State said that about a dozen such meetings were held with representatives of various sectors of the national economy, and all of them pointed to financial difficulties.

Business circles speak of difficulties with obtaining loans, and the state, for its part, expresses its willingness to pay interest on loans to legal entities on the basis of an appropriate appeal,” said Igor Dodon.

The meeting participants agreed to identify the tasks that they considered necessary, and to determine methods for achieving their goals in cooperation with public authorities.



11/05/2020

