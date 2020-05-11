MPs from PSRM registered a draft resolution of the parliament, which provides for the election of the President of the Republic of Moldova on November 1, 2020. The document was published by PSRM deputy Vasily Bolea, chair of the Commission on Law, Appointments and Immunity.



“I registered a draft resolution on setting the date of the election of the President of the Republic of Moldova. In accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 109 of the Election Code, the Parliament sets the date of elections for the post of President of the Republic of Moldova at least 60 days before Election Day. I suggested setting the election date on November 1, 2020,” wrote Vasily Bolea.



It should be noted that earlier today, the Head of State, Igor Dodon, announced that he would propose parliament to hold the presidential election on November 1.