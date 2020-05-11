Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
President's message to the heads of four parliamentary factions


Head of State Igor Dodon addressed leaders of four parliamentary groups, urging them to find a consensus.

I appeal to four political leaders who went to parliament by direct vote of citizens - Greceanii, Filip, Sandu and Nastase, the rest do not have knowledge. Shor was a mistake, and Candu does what Plahotniuc did. I think that Plahotniuc is behind him. But that is another question. If you see that it goes according to the Plahotniuc formula, hold a meeting, discuss. Go to early elections,” said Igor Dodon.

The President said that "some are already creating a government with the people of Plahotniuc and Shor." In this context, the Head of State invited political opposition leaders to think about the possibility of early elections.

Our opponents are happy and dream every day about creating a parliamentary majority with defectors. But what are you better today than Plahotniuc then? You applaud that 2-3 members of the party have left, and some ambassadors welcome this. Where are we going?” - said Igor Dodon.


