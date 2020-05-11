The Head of State considers professional the work of the government of Ion Chicu, the cabinet manages to cope with the challenges. Igor Dodon is sure that the situation in the country would be much worse if the so-called "Harvard government" was in power.



“These six months have shown that the government is led by professionals and responsible people who cope with all the challenges,” the President said.



Igor Dodon listed the main successes of the Cabinet: the government managed to prevent the gas crisis at the beginning of the year, tax revenues were increased. The Head of State also noted the efforts of the Chicu government to counteract the coronavirus epidemic.



The Head of State said that at the moment the Cabinet had solid support of the parliamentary majority, consisting of 54-55 deputies.