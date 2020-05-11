Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Обращение президента к главам четырех парламентских фракций: Лучше досрочные выборы, чем правительство с людьми Плахотнюка и Шора
 

Igor Dodon praised the government’s activities


The Head of State considers professional the work of the government of Ion Chicu, the cabinet manages to cope with the challenges. Igor Dodon is sure that the situation in the country would be much worse if the so-called "Harvard government" was in power.

These six months have shown that the government is led by professionals and responsible people who cope with all the challenges,” the President said.

Igor Dodon listed the main successes of the Cabinet: the government managed to prevent the gas crisis at the beginning of the year, tax revenues were increased. The Head of State also noted the efforts of the Chicu government to counteract the coronavirus epidemic.

The Head of State said that at the moment the Cabinet had solid support of the parliamentary majority, consisting of 54-55 deputies.


Опубликовано: 10:50 11/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Government of Ion Chicu: impressive results in just a month
  • Igor Dodon: Under the previous government, more people would suffer
  • Zinaida Grechanii: This is a government of professionals
  • Igor Dodon: “We are witnessing the pre-prepared self-dissolution of the gov ...
  • Igor Dodon: Mr. Chicu, why didn’t I get SMS about coronavirus?










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV