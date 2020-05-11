Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Обращение президента к главам четырех парламентских фракций: Лучше досрочные выборы, чем правительство с людьми Плахотнюка и Шора
 

Igor Dodon convenes the Supreme Security Council: We have two issues of national importance - theft of the billion and the airport


On Thursday, May 15, the Supreme Security Council will be convened. Two issues - theft of the billion and the concession of the airport - are on the agenda. This was announced by President of Moldova Igor Dodon after a weekly meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister.

On both issues, we already have progress and I think that this fact explains the fear of some deputies who are trying to make certain movements in parliament. They know that their time is coming,” said Igor Dodon.

The Head of State said that after the meeting on Thursday there would be more information on both topics.


Опубликовано: 10:18 11/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The President will convene a meeting of the Supreme Security Council in a n ...
  • The Supreme Security Council meeting is taking place in the presidency
  • The Head of State signed a decree on the establishment of the Supreme Secur ...
  • The issues the NBM and the government participation in the "theft of the c ...
  • Supreme Security Council meeting will be held today










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV