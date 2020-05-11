On Thursday, May 15, the Supreme Security Council will be convened. Two issues - theft of the billion and the concession of the airport - are on the agenda. This was announced by President of Moldova Igor Dodon after a weekly meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister.



“On both issues, we already have progress and I think that this fact explains the fear of some deputies who are trying to make certain movements in parliament. They know that their time is coming,” said Igor Dodon.



The Head of State said that after the meeting on Thursday there would be more information on both topics.