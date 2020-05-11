Moldovan government initiates new negotiations on the Russian loan
Last week, the Constitutional Court decided to cancel the agreement on providing our country with a loan by the Russian Federation in the amount of 200 million.
The leadership of Moldova, like most of our citizens, does not agree with this verdict, Igor Dodon said at a press briefing.
“People will give historical and political assessments of this in the future, but we must move on, as citizens expect from us - from the President, from the prime minister - decisions in this situation. We discussed this today and decided that in the coming days the Government of the Republic of Moldova will turn to the Russian Federation to initiate a new negotiation procedure for a loan for the needs of the Republic of Moldova. Perhaps this week at a government meeting this initiative will be discussed,” he said.
The leadership of Moldova, like most of our citizens, does not agree with this verdict, Igor Dodon said at a press briefing.
“People will give historical and political assessments of this in the future, but we must move on, as citizens expect from us - from the President, from the prime minister - decisions in this situation. We discussed this today and decided that in the coming days the Government of the Republic of Moldova will turn to the Russian Federation to initiate a new negotiation procedure for a loan for the needs of the Republic of Moldova. Perhaps this week at a government meeting this initiative will be discussed,” he said.
Опубликовано: 10:04 11/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: