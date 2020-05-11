Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Igor Dodon suggests holding presidential election on November 1, 2020


At a press briefing, the Head of State put an end to speculation that the country's leadership would try to postpone the vote until next year.

In order to dispel these rumors and stop speculation, I decided to invite the parliament to call for presidential elections by a legislative decree on November 1, 202. Let me remind you that elections can be held from October 23 to November 23. Therefore, I propose that the parliamentary majority at the next meeting set a date for the presidential election on November 1, 2020,” he said.



Опубликовано: 09:56 11/05/2020

