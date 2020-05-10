Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
President Dodon congratulated two veterans of the World War II on Victory Day


96-year-old Vyacheslav Peremitin participated in the battles for the liberation of the North Caucasus, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Hungary, Austria, and Czechoslovakia. He was awarded a large number of awards.

95-year-old Nina Klyaevskaya was a senior sergeant of the medical service during the war, passed from Russia to Poland and Germany. She was awarded the Order of the Red Star, two medals "For Military Merit", the medal "For the Liberation of Warsaw" and "For the Capture of Berlin."

“For high services to the state, I presented both veterans with the highest award of our state - the Order of the Republic. I expressed great gratitude for their contribution to the victory over fascism, congratulated them on the holiday, wished them good health and peace of mind,” - the President noted.


