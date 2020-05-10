Urgent! 60 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Today, another 60 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova. The total number of tests done is 546.
New cases are registered in Chadyr-Lunga and Edinets – by 9 in each, Basarabyasca - 7, Chisinau - 5, Cahul, Falesti and Balti – by 4 in each, Causeni, Comrat, Syngerei, Soroca , Taraclia - 2 each, etc. Four more cases are confirmed in Transnistria.
Four new deaths were registered: a 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Chisinau, a 58-year-old resident of Nisporeni and an 83-year-old resident of Syngerei. All had chronic illnesses. A total of 169 people died. 1,958 people were cured. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,927.
