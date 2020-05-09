Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 139 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today, 139 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova. The total number of tests done in the last 24 hours is 1,254. All cases are local: 42 in Chisinau, 16 in Transnistria, 8 in Cahul, 7 in Balti and Ungheni, 6 in Chadyr-Lung and Soroca, 5 in Edinets, Ocnita and Straseni, etc.

At the same time, two more people died from complications caused by coronavirus: a 71-year-old resident of Transnistria and a 66-year-old resident of Orheev. Both had chronic diseases. Thus, the number of deaths is 161.

The total number of confirmed cases is 4,867. 1,925 people were cured. The number of active cases is 2,781.


Опубликовано: 20:01 09/05/2020

