Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ПСРМ: Мы хотим политической стабильности, но готовы к досрочным парламентским выборам
 

The country's leadership paid tribute to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War


Chair of the Parliament, Chair of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Grechanii, together with President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu, members of the Parliament from the faction of the Party of Socialists, paid tribute to the heroes of the World War II by taking part in the official ceremony of laying flowers at the Memorial Complex “Eternity”.


Опубликовано: 11:42 09/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Igor Dodon paid tribute to the memory of former Chancellor Helmut Kohl
  • Vladimir Putin congratulated Igor Dodon and all Moldovan people with the 72 ...
  • Socialists paid tribute to the victims of the 1992 armed conflict
  • The President awarded a 100-year veteran of the Great Patriotic War with th ...
  • Vladimir Putin congratulated Igor Dodon on the 75th anniversary of Victory ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV