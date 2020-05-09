The country's leadership paid tribute to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War
Chair of the Parliament, Chair of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Grechanii, together with President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu, members of the Parliament from the faction of the Party of Socialists, paid tribute to the heroes of the World War II by taking part in the official ceremony of laying flowers at the Memorial Complex “Eternity”.
Опубликовано: 11:42 09/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: