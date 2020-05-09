Congratulatory messages on the occasion of Victory Day were received from the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.



The Head of State received congratulatory telegrams from both the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and from the current head of state, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, from the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan and the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as from the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.



Earlier, the Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of Moldova and the whole people of Moldova the great holiday.