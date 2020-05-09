The Head of State delivered a congratulatory message to all residents of our country.



“Dear compatriots, dear veterans of the Great Patriotic War, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War! The victory of 1945 is of great importance for the whole world, and especially for the peoples of the former Soviet Union, who, at the cost of millions of lives, thanks to the highest will and patriotism, have made the main contribution to the overthrow of the Nazi dictatorship in Europe.



The Great Victory is an event of special significance for the politics of peace and international cooperation, for the anti-Hitler coalition created by the forces of the USSR, the USA, Great Britain and other countries that also played a significant role in the fight against fascism. May 9 is the Victory Day, which belongs, to Moldova and Moldovans as well. More than 400 thousand soldiers from Moldova fought with the Nazi invaders in the ranks of the Red Army, the Resistance Movement, in partisan detachments, underground. More than 100 thousand Moldovan soldiers perished in the battles for the independence of the motherland and liberation of the European nations from the horrors of fascism.



Dear veterans! Accept the words of deep respect and the warmest wishes of good health, prosperity and fortitude. You are a living symbol of heroism and devotion to the Motherland for the whole people of the Republic of Moldova. I also congratulate the widows and relatives of those who fell in the war on this great holiday. Eternal glory to the Heroes of the Fatherland!”