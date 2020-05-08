Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ПСРМ: Мы хотим политической стабильности, но готовы к досрочным парламентским выборам
 

Urgent! 123 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today, 123 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus were registered, after processing of 874 samples.

Of these, two cases are imported (UK and Russian Federation), the rest are of local transmission.

The balance of people infected with the new coronavirus reached 4,728 cases.

During yesterday, 79 people were discharged. A total of 1,826 people were treated and 150 died due to COVID-19.


Опубликовано: 17:24 08/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 72 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • URGENT! 105 new cases of COVID-19 infection
  • Urgent! 113 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! 112 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number in M ...
  • Urgent! Plus 86 cases of COVID-19, confirmed in Moldova. Total number reach ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV