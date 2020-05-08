Urgent! 123 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Today, 123 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus were registered, after processing of 874 samples.
Of these, two cases are imported (UK and Russian Federation), the rest are of local transmission.
The balance of people infected with the new coronavirus reached 4,728 cases.
During yesterday, 79 people were discharged. A total of 1,826 people were treated and 150 died due to COVID-19.
Опубликовано: 17:24 08/05/2020
