In continuation of working meetings with associations of business people from various sectors of the national economy, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon held a meeting with the heads of the largest investment companies and foreign chambers of commerce accredited in our country.



In particular, the meeting was attended by heads or plenipotentiaries of the Chambers of Commerce of France, Italy and the USA, the European Business Association and the Association of Foreign Investors.



“We discussed a wide range of issues related to attracting and protecting foreign investment, fiscal and budgetary policies in the Republic of Moldova, prospects for restoration of the national economy, including exports, after the end of the emergency regime.



An open constructive dialogue took place, during which proposals and wishes were expressed with a view to improving the macroeconomic situation. I emphasized that the country's leadership would soon come out with a large package of legislative initiatives aimed at supporting the national economy and the population,” said Igor Dodon.