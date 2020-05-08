“Today marks the 70th anniversary of the Robert Schumann Declaration adoption, the cornerstone of the European Union. This holiday unites us and reminds us of the common democratic values that we share. I strongly believe that building a safe, prosperous and vibrant Europe requires full involvement and participation of each of us.



I take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of Victory Day for the construction of the European Union and the fact that today Europe is a peaceful, free and developed continent.



The values of democracy, security, sustainable prosperity promoted by the European Union are excellent and worthy role models. By signing the Association Agreement, the Republic of Moldova adopted the principles and models that it applies in various fields so that every citizen of our country can feel benefits of these transformations.



On behalf of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, I thank our EU development partners and express my willingness to continue to work in all areas. I wish European citizens well-being, peace and health!”