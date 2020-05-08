President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated Igor Dodon on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The President of Russia emphasized that in our countries people sacredly honored the memory of heroes who, with their courage at the front and their dedicated work in the rear, helped to win the Victory over Nazism, which became our common great asset.



“The sacred duty of present generations is to forever preserve memory of those who, at the cost of innumerable sacrifices and deprivations, defended freedom of their native land, to surround our dear veterans with attention and care,” Vladimir Putin said.



The head of the Russian state recalled the need to resist any attempts to rewrite the results of the Great Patriotic War, to whitewash and obliterate the inhumane crimes committed by the Nazis and their accomplices.



Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that memory of the feats of fathers and grandfathers would contribute to constructive development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as partnership in confronting modern challenges and threats, including such as the coronavirus pandemic.



Vladimir Putin conveyed to all veterans of the Great Patriotic War, partisans and home front workers sincere words of gratitude and wishes of good health, happiness, prosperity and long life.