President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon continues working trips around the country. Today, the Head of State went to Gagauzia region to study the socio-economic and epidemiological situation in the region.



“First, I met with the leadership of the autonomy. Bashkan Irina Vlah pointed out the presence of a number of problems that Gagauzia faces. This is a crisis caused by the pandemic and is directly affecting the economy; drought, which hit farmers; problems of implementing large-scale infrastructure projects; development of branches of the Free Economic Zone in Comrat and Chadyr-Lunga, reconstruction of roads, etc.



The current authorities of the country are interested in providing all the necessary support in solving existing problems of the region. Only by joint efforts we will be able to overcome all the challenges,” said President Igor Dodon.



Then the Moldovan leader went to the Comrat District Hospital, where a center for treating people infected with coronavirus was opened in one of the premises. It can fit up to 75 patients.



The hospital has the necessary protective equipment and mechanical ventilation devices. Currently, 33 people are staying here, of whom 22 are with confirmed COVID-19diagnosis.



“I praised the efforts of the leadership of Gagauzia to provide good conditions for the treatment of people infected with the new type of coronavirus, as well as their willingness to provide, if necessary, medical services not only to infected residents of Gagauzia, but also to neighboring areas,” the Head of the republic said.