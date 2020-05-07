The Constitutional Court ruled that if early elections are scheduled in Moldova, voting will be based on a proportional election system.



The decision was announced a few minutes ago. It was made on the basis of a petition filed last fall by deputies Vasile Bolea, Sergiu Litvinenko and Alexander Slusari.



Thus, the Constitutional Court clarified that if early elections take place a year after the entry into force of amendments to the electoral system, that is, after August 17, 2020, then the elections should be held according to a proportional system.