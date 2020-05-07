Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Богдан Цырдя: «Когда в кредиторах согласья нет»
 

Verdict of the Constitutional Court: If there are early elections in Moldova, it will be held according to the proportional system


The Constitutional Court ruled that if early elections are scheduled in Moldova, voting will be based on a proportional election system.

The decision was announced a few minutes ago. It was made on the basis of a petition filed last fall by deputies Vasile Bolea, Sergiu Litvinenko and Alexander Slusari.

Thus, the Constitutional Court clarified that if early elections take place a year after the entry into force of amendments to the electoral system, that is, after August 17, 2020, then the elections should be held according to a proportional system.


Опубликовано: 10:58 07/05/2020

