Today, 113 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. Information at a press briefing was provided by the Minister of Health.



According to her, today 1,013 tests were conducted in Moldova, and the total number of samples taken to date is 27,216. All new cases are local: 39 in Chisinau, 14 in Transnistria, 12 in Dubossary, 11 in Balti, 7 in Cahul, 5 in Chadyr-Lunga, etc.



The total number of confirmed cases at the moment is 4,476. 1,658 people were cured. 143 people died, including seven today.