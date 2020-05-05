The quarantine regime was canceled in two out of eight settlements. This was announced by Prime Minister Ion Chicu. According to him, there are a significant decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in these places.



“Termination of quarantine in Soroca comes into force on May 8, 2020. A significant outbreak of the virus was recorded there, but in recent days there has been a significant reduction in cases. The last time a coronavirus infection occurred on April 24. Since May 11, quarantine in Glodeni is also terminated”, the prime minister said.



The head of the cabinet also said that in the following days such a decision could be made to abolish quarantine measures in Stefan Voda and Talmaza.