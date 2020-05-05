Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 115 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection


In Moldova, another 115 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Total in the republic 4,363 cases of infection with coronavirus are registered.


Опубликовано: 18:00 05/05/2020

