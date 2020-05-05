Urgent! 115 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection
In Moldova, another 115 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Total in the republic 4,363 cases of infection with coronavirus are registered.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Total in the republic 4,363 cases of infection with coronavirus are registered.
Опубликовано: 18:00 05/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: