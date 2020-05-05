The Chair of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov.



During the meeting, the parties discussed pressing issues of the Moldovan-Russian cooperation in various fields, noted the efforts to combat coronavirus in two countries and emphasized the importance of mutual support in this process.



Zinaida Greceanii thanked the leadership of the Russian Federation for the assistance provided to the Republic of Moldova in the fight against COVID-19, and for the willingness to provide financial assistance, noting its importance for maintaining the country's budgetary stability.



The speaker regretted that the loan agreement, negotiations on which had been conducted since the fall of last year and which was adapted to the new realities, was appealed by political opponents in the Constitutional Court, which had to decide on this issue at a meeting on May 7.



She also confirmed serious interest of the Moldovan authorities in effective cooperation with the Russian Federation in all areas and confirmed readiness for further development of the Moldovan-Russian political dialogue.



The meeting also discussed celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Despite the fact that the state of emergency affected the celebration this year, the Great Victory was, is and will be holy for our peoples, the interlocutors emphasized.

